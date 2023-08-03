Lake Michigan diesel fuel spill stopped, Coast Guard says; cleanup continues

Diesel fuel no longer is leaking from a ship in Lake Michigan near Manistee, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.

The Manitowoc, which is more than 600 feet long and designed to carry cargo, reported a hull breach on its starboard diesel tank at about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The maximum spill potential was 45,174 gallons of diesel, the Coast Guard said.

"At the time of the report, the vessel was at anchor 1.5 nautical miles offshore, northwest of where the Manistee River enters Lake Michigan," officials said. "A red slick was observed approximately 1.6 miles by 200 yards wide projecting to the northeast from the vessel within a few hours of the report."

The leak was not far from Manistee's 5th Avenue Beach, and officials immediately worked to plug the damaged tank, the USCG Great Lakes Twitter account reported.

With the spill stopped, some 400 feet of sorbent boom had been deployed, the Coast Guard tweeted Thursday afternoon. Sorbent booms are used for absorption of liquids, such as oil, act as a water repellent and "most often are used to remove final traces of oil or in areas that cannot be reached by skimmers," according to the EPA.

Representatives from the Coast Guard; Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; Manistee County Emergency Management; Benzie County Emergency Management; Little River Band of Ottawa Indians; Manistee and Benzie county sheriff’s offices; and the city of Manistee worked together in the cleanup effort.

On Thursday, a "visible sheen 2 nautical miles by .75 nautical miles wide was reported" between Portage Lake and Portage Point Wood Reserve, the Coast Guard said. "Sorbent boom was deployed in order to mitigate environmental impact in the area. The closest affected area is .8 nautical miles from shore."

While there has been no known impact to beaches, "diesel is a hazardous material and can present significant health hazards, so the public is asked to stay away from areas that have diesel and do not attempt to rescue injured wildlife," the Coast Guard said.

The public is asked to call (231) 723-6241 for any confirmed sighting of diesel reaching the shoreline.