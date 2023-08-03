2 injured in shooting near Saline assisted living facility, suspect in custody

One person is in critical condition and another is in stable condition after a shooting early Thursday afternoon near a Saline assisted living facility.

According to a Facebook post by the Saline Police Department around 1 p.m., the shooting happened in the parking lot of the UAW Local 892 adjacent to Linden Square Assisted Living Center on Woodland Drive East. Police said the suspect was arrested after a car chase.

No details were given about the age or gender of the victims or what prompted the shooting.

The shooting prompted nearby city and school facilities to be put on a temporary lockdown, police said. Linden Square is on Woodland Drive East in Saline.

The facility is owned by Heritage Senior Communities, which is based in Grand Haven. The retirement community has studio apartments as well as one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, according to its web site.

A woman who answered the phone at the living center but did not give her name said the facility's staff is not authorized to comment on the situation. However, she said the police incident appears to be a domestic dispute between residents who live across the street from the assisted living center and not at the facility itself.

