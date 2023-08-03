Staffing shortage prompts Ypsilanti police, Washtenaw Co. Sheriff to team up on major crime investigations

The Ypsilanti Police Department is temporarily teaming up with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office to investigate major crimes in the city amid staffing shortages.

Effective Monday, Ypsilanti police will be able to ask the sheriff's office for help on investigations into murders, suspicious deaths and other high-profile crimes that are beyond its police department’s capabilities, officials said. They said the temporary mutual aid arrangement will last four months.

Ypsilanti Police Chief Kirk Moore said staffing shortages at his department prompted him to seek a partnership with the sheriff's office.

"Temporary capacity limitations have prompted the department to partner with the sheriff's office in response to serious or major crimes," he said in a statement.

Moore hopes it will mean improved response time to major crimes and prevent crime as well as improve upon the department's protocols and foster trust within the community.

"My unwavering commitment to providing professional public safety services to this community is reflected in this collaborative agreement with the sheriff's office," Moore said. "The Ypsilanti Police Department is committed to its mission, vision, and values which ensure we maintain a level of accountability during this collaboration."

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton said his office is pleased to collaborate with the city of Ypsilanti and its police department to ensure timely response and investigation of serious or major crimes when asked.

"We have exceptional investigators who have suspects in custody on all our most recent homicides and who carry a major case closure rate more than double the national average," the sheriff's said. "We anticipate no impact on other operations and services as a result of the collaboration."

Moore said the level of cooperation between the two law enforcement agencies is "unprecedented" in Washtenaw County.

"It also represents the willingness of leadership to be the example of interagency collaboration," he said. "Furthermore, my plans and high growth trajectory for our organization are to move us forward and develop a cadre of well-trained investigators to resume our jurisdictional responsibilities, to be invested in law enforcement, as well as well-respected in the community."

