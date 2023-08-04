2nd swine flu case confirmed in Michigan, CDC says

A second case of swine flu has been confirmed in Michigan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

The cases represent the first two human infections from swine flu in the country in 2023, the CDC said.

The first, reported last week, was linked to a Lapeer County resident who had been an exhibitor at the Oakland County Fair last month. The second, reported Friday, was from a person who attended the Tuscola County Fair, which ran from July 23-29, according to the Tuscola County Health Department.

In both cases, the patients were exposed to pigs within 10 days of the onset of their illness. Both were treated with flu antivirals, and neither has been hospitalized, officials said.

Officials do not believe that the virus has spread from one person to another at this time, the CDC said in its release.

The flu can spread from people to pigs and from pigs to people. Like humans, pigs can cough and sneeze, and those droplets can travel through the air. Pig flu viruses, much like the ones in people, change all the time.

To avoid danger, health officials recommend that people avoid eating and drinking while in pig areas. Those with children should avoid bringing strollers, pacifiers, toys and other items into pig barns. Avoid contact with pigs that appear sick, and wash your hands often with soap and running water before and after interacting with pigs. Those who are at higher risk of serious complications from the flu should avoid pigs or wear face masks while around them.

The symptoms of swine flu are much like the human flu, including fever, cough, fatigue, vomiting, running nose and body aches. Those who experience symptoms should avoid pigs for a week after the start of illness or 24 hours after a fever breaks, whichever is longer, officials said.

Neither person confirmed this week was believed to have H1N1, the swine-origin flu that caused a pandemic in 2009. The first person had a presumptive position A(H3)v infection, while the second had an A(H1N2)v infection. The CDC estimates more than 500 flu variants have been identified in the U.S. since 2005.

The majority of people who have swine flu have been exposed to pigs or attended agricultural fairs, the CDC said.