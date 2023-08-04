Fermi 2 nuclear power plant restored to 100% power after maintenance repairs

Newport, Mich. ― The Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in Monroe County has returned to 100% capacity after operating at reduced power earlier in the week to repair part of the plant's condenser system, DTE officials said.

In a statement Friday morning, Stephen Tait, a DTE spokesperson, confirmed that "maintenance is complete and the plant is operating at 100% power." Maintenance began on July 31, Tait said.

Fermi 2 in Newport, which is located northeast of Monroe, generates 20% of DTE's energy but was operating at 58% capacity earlier in the week.

Officials with the utility and U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said repairs for the non-emergency equipment issue didn't present immediate safety concerns.

The powering down of Fermi 2 comes just a week after the utility requested "enforcement discretion" to extend the period to complete needed repairs to an inoperable cooling fan that tripped on July 18 due to excessive vibration or degraded mountings or bushings. DTE requested the move in a July 24 letter from Peter Dietrich, DTE's Senior Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer, which was posted on the NRC website on Tuesday.

Neither DTE nor the NRC, however, directly linked the inoperable cooling fan referenced in the July 24 letter to Tuesday's maintenance and reduced energy output.

Fermi 2, according to DTE Energy, accounts for 30% Michigan’s total nuclear generation capacity, and can produce electricity for nearly 1 million residents, providing carbon-free, base-load electricity, generating zero carbon emissions.

Employing about 850 people, the plant has produced more than 200 billion kilowatt hours of electricity for DTE Energy customers since 1988, according to the utility's website.

