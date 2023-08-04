These Michigan national parks, lakeshores are offering free entry Friday

The Detroit News

Admission to Isle Royale National Park, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is free Friday, the National Park Service said.

Friday is "Great American Outdoors Day" and one of five entrance fee-free days of the year at national parks that the agency announced in December. The day marks the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020. The act provides funding to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands.

Other 2023 fee-free days in national parks are Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; April 22, the First Day of National Park Week; Sept. 23, National Public Lands Day ; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Isle Royale National Park, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and Sleeping Bear Dunes are part of more than 400 National Park Service sites across the country and are open to the public year-round.

Isle Royale

Isle Royale National Park is an archipelago that consists of a large island and more than 200 smaller islands. The park can only be accessed by ferry, private boat, or seaplane and is only open to the public from April 16 to October 31.

Located 56 miles off the mainland of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the northwest corner of Lake Superior, this remote park was established in 1940 and saw close to 3,200 visitors in its first year. In 2021, more than 25,000 individuals visited the park.

The 571,790-acre park offers a range of activities and since it’s a wilderness and protected land, it has an array of wildlife and scenery.

Pictured Rocks

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is comprised of two zones along Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that combine for a total of 114.5 square miles. Established in 1966, it was the first of the nation’s four national lakeshores and is 42.8 miles long.

It boasts 200-foot tall cliffs rising from Lake Superior and 300-foot sand dunes. One of the most popular destinations in the Upper Peninsula, the site had an average of 1.2 million annual visitors from 2020-2022.

Sleeping Bear Dunes

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a protected shoreline along Lake Michigan that sees over one million visitors annually.

Most famous for its namesake dunes that tower 450 feet above Lake Michigan, the park boasts 35 miles of mainland shoreline, along with the islands of North Manitou and South Manitou, 26 inland lakes, 12 miles of rivers and streams, and eight sites on the National Register of Historic Places, including a lighthouse from 1871.

This NPS site was established by Congress in 1970 and Good Morning America named it the “ Most Beautiful Place in America” in 2011.

Michigan is home to seven NPS sites: one national park, two national lakeshores, one national historic park, part of a national scenic trail, one national heritage area, and one national battlefield park. Some of the attractions are free to visit all year, others have a daily admission fee.

Other NPS sites in Michigan include the North Country Scenic Trail, River Raisin National Battlefield Park, Keweenaw National Historic Park, and the MotorCities National Heritage Area. While most sites within these areas are free to visit, some may charge a fee for admission or tours.

The Associated Press contributed.