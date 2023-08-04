Fraternity scholarships created in memory of slain MSU student

When Matt Quick decided to join Phi Delta Theta at Michigan State University in fall 2021, he met one of his best friends.

Quick became close with Brian Fraser, a Grosse Point native. The following school year, Quick served as vice president of the MSU chapter while Fraser was president. But their friendship was cut short when Fraser was killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting on campus, along with two other students.

Now, Quick is one of two recipients of scholarships set up in Fraser's memory.

The scholarships were established by the national Phi Delta Theta fraternity in collaboration with Fraser's family following Fraser's death. More than $163,000 was raised from 1,411 donors affiliated with the fraternity in the U.S. and Canada following the tragedy.

The endowed funds support two annual scholarships for Phi Delta Theta members of MSU's chapter: The $2,500 Brian Fraser Presidential Memorial Scholarship, which supports presidents of the MSU fraternity chapter, and the $1,400 Brian Fraser Memorial First-Generation New Member Scholarship, which will support a new member of the MSU chapter.

The inaugural winners were announced last month in Oxford, Ohio, during Phi Delta Theta's 2023 Kleberg Emerging Leaders Institute, which Fraser attended last year.

Quick, who is now president of the chapter, received the award during a ceremony attended by 800 others. In accepting the award, he said Fraser made the fraternity chapter "a better place."

"Brian was an amazing friend ... and I am proud to be able to call him my brother forever," said Quick. "He is dearly missed by all of us, but he is not forgotten. I hope to carry on that sense of kindness and devotion that Brian had."

The new member scholarship was awarded to MSU student John Canelopoulos, who was not able to attend the event.

Fraser's parents and sister, Sean, Mia, and Mykayla Fraser, spoke of their gratitude to the fraternity leadership, members and families throughout the tragedy as they presented Quick's award.

"We are so very thankful for Phi Delt's leadership and everything you did to support us," said Mia Fraser, Brian's mother. "Brian was so proud to be a Phi Delt. He loved the Fraternity, he loved the brotherhood, he was very excited to take on the opportunity of leading the Michigan Beta Chapter, he attended this conference last year, and I think that is what made him think he could do it. We are impressed by the men that you are and the future that you will affect. We are proud that Brian was able to call you brothers."

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com