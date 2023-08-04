Lenawee Co. woman killed in shooting had PPO approved days before

A 40-year-old Lenawee County woman fatally shot in a Saline parking lot Thursday by an ex-boyfriend had a personal protection order approved six days before the shooting.

According to Lenawee County Circuit Court records, Amber Jo Thomas, 40, asked for a personal protection order on July 27. The order was approved on July 28, court officials told The Detroit News Friday.

Thomas was one of two people shot late Thursday morning in a vacant UAW parking lot on Woodland Drive East, across the street from an assisted living facility, about 10 miles from Ann Arbor, in what officials are calling a domestic dispute. Thomas, who police say had a previous relationship with the shooter, 58, of Lenawee County, later died of her injuries.

The other victim, a 67-year-old male from the Saline area, was listed in stable condition Thursday afternoon. Police said he and Thomas were casual acquaintances.

Friends and colleagues of Thomas on Friday morning remembered her as a kind person with a big heart.

Karen Klee worked with Thomas at the Linden Square Assisted Living facility next to the parking lot where the shooting occured.

She was "very kind and caring," said Klee in a message on Facebook.

No charges have been filed yet in the shooting but a suspect was arrested early Thursday afternoon after fleeing the scene in a tan-colored 4-door Ford Focus.

According to Saline police, as other agencies were en route to the UAW parking lot, a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputy came upon a crash at South Ann Arbor Street and Willis Road, in which the driver and vehicle matched the description of the shooting suspect, who crashed into another vehicle, hitting a 38-year-old Jackson County woman. When the suspect didn't comply with commands, he was tased and arrested, police said.