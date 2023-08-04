Town hall planned Wednesday on regional United Way merger

United Way of Washtenaw County will join United Way for Southeastern Michigan, taking the latter's name as they work to expand their efforts in Macomb, Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties.

Leaders plan a town hall on the merger on Wednesday at 10 a.m., where they will address their goals.

Those interested in taking part can do so on Facebook or via Zoom. The conversation will be part of the group's "What's the Word Wednesdays."

The merger, announced earlier this summer during an episode of Washtenaw United on WEMU, will be complete Oct. 1.

"This merger will bring exciting new opportunities to grow resources and maximize efficiency, allowing us to have even more impact for everyone in our region," the two organizations said on their merger site. "By combining our region-wide network of thousands of donors, advocates and volunteers, as well as hundreds of partner service organizations, the merger will strengthen our ability to help families in need while working toward long-term solutions to some of our region’s greatest challenges."

The work of the soon-to-be-combined organization will not change, according to the site. Both the Ann Arbor and Detroit offices will remain open for the time being.

Pam Smith, president and CEO of the United Way of Washtenaw County, said during her June interview with Washtenaw United that the pandemic "brought some clarity to our organization and our mission."

"The pandemic had exacerbated the community needs. They continue to grow. And there were changes in philanthropic giving in our community," Smith told host David Fair. "There were changes and maybe challenges to our business model of how we raised dollars with local businesses as more and more workers went remote and into the cloud. It made me think how different will things be and how can we make sure that the needs continue to be met."

The goal of the merger, she said was to ensure that United Way could continue to distribute its resources into the community. Smith will be a senior advisor once the organizations merge, Darienne Hudson, president and CEO of the United Way for Southeastern Michigan said.

Hudson will continue in her role, according to the merger website. There will also be a regional governing board of directors with representatives of both the original organizations. The staffs will merge together as well, "which may result in changes to positions or supervisory relationships," according to the site.

And donors need not fret, according to the organizations: donations will stay the same in the short term, although teams are looking into adding additional tools. Volunteering will also expand, according to the site.