Two Ohio men to face trial for 1997 Blissfield Twp. murder

The identity of a man whose headless body was uncovered in a Blissfield Township farmer's cornfield 26 years ago remains a mystery, although the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Friday two Ohio men face first-degree murder charges in connection with the case.

Richardo Sepulveda, 51 of Cincinnati and Michael Sepulveda, 49 of Toledo, were bound over Thursday for the homicide of the "John Doe" whose body was found by police on November 19, 1997. In addition to the first-degree murder charge, the men also were charged with five other counts including conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to maim, and tampering with evidence.

The AG's Office said in a statement Friday that the victim, whose hands were also severed, is thought to be a 32-year-old Hispanic man from the Corpus Christie, Texas area.

"On November 19, 1997, police were dispatched to Blissfield Twp. in response to the discovery of human remains in a cornfield owned and farmed by the caller," the release said. "When police arrived to examine the remains, they observed the body of an unidentified, unclothed male that was missing the head and both hands.

"The hands appeared to have been cut from just above the wrist," the release said. "Officers also observed what appeared to be saw striations (grooves) on the ends of the bones."

No details about how investigators came to view the two men as suspects, or how they narrowed down the characteristics of "John Doe," were provided. An email to the AG's office seeking more information was not immediately answered Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police D/Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.

