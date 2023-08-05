What went wrong: Tower collapse ends Lake Michigan ferry's season

One of the towers alongside the ramp that carries vehicles onto the S.S. Badger unexpectedly failed, prompting the ferry to halt operations for its 70th season, officials explained Saturday.

Lake Michigan Carferry, the owner and operator of the Badger, which carries traffic from Ludington to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had suspended trips indefinitely after a ramping system mechanical failure in Ludington on July 21.

The ramp for the Badger, which was built as a railroad carferry, was constructed to handle loaded railcars and weighs about 250 tons.

Mark W. Barker, president of Interlake Maritime Services, parent company of the Lake Michigan Carferry, in a video posted online, said the towers on either side of the ramp have large counterweights hanging from them, and one of the towers in Ludington unexpectedly failed and toppled into the water.

While the cause of the failure remains unknown, it was not the result of crew action or a collision, he said.

"In fact, the quick actions of the crew helped to mitigate any further issues. The quick actions of the Badger team made sure that the area was clear, and thankfully, no one was injured and the Badger did not sustain any damage."

The tower will need to undergo disassembly under water and be removed before a new system can be installed, which can take several months, Barker said.

Officials are trying to keep as many seasonal staff working as possible in Ludington and through other opportunities in the Interlake family of companies, according to a news release.

"The Badger will be back, better and stronger in the 2024 season to serve our important port communities of Ludington, Michigan and Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and all of our loyal passengers who rely on us for travel and tourism on Lake Michigan," ferry officials said in a statement.