Barry Garza charged in Saline fatal shooting of Amber Jo Thomas

Saline — A 58-year-old Adrian man accused of fatally shooting a 40-year-old Lenawee County woman Thursday in a vacant Saline parking lot has been charged with open murder, Saline Police Department announced Saturday.

Barry Garza, 58, was arraigned on charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm in the death of Amber Jo Thomas, 40, of Adrian, the suspect's ex-girlfriend, who'd asked for a personal protection order against Garza last week, officials said.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of all victims of this unnecessary tragedy. Amber Jo Thomas, you will be remembered and we will do everything in our power to get justice for you and your family," said a post on the Saline Police Department Facebook page.

Thomas was one of two people shot late Thursday morning in the parking lot of the vacant UAW Local 892 building at 601 Woodland Drive East, across the street from the Linden Square Assisted Living Center in Saline, a bedroom community of Ann Arbor, according to the Saline Police Department.

The other victim was a 67-year-old male from the Saline area. Police said he and Thomas were casual acquaintances.

Officials said Thomas had a previous relationship with Garza, describing the shooting as a domestic dispute.

Garza was arrested Thursday afternoon after fleeing the scene in a tan-colored four-door Ford Focus, which came after a crash at South Ann Arbor Street and Willis Road, in which the driver and vehicle matched the description of Garza, who crashed into another vehicle, hitting a 38-year-old Jackson County woman, police said.

Following his arraignment, Garza received no bond, officials said.

"On behalf of the Saline Police Department, we would like to extend our gratitude to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsfield Township Police Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Michigan State Police, University of Michigan Department of Public Safety, Saline Area Fire Department, Huron Valley Ambulance, ATF and the FBI for their support and continued assistance in this investigation," Saline Police Department said on Facebook.

