Diesel discharge from vessel in Lake Michigan likely minimal, official says

Manistee — The 600-foot motor vessel Manitowoc, which leaked diesel fuel in Lake Michigan near Manistee, is set for repairs and the cleanup effort has concluded, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday.

The Coast Guard said the Manitowoc completed its transit from Manistee to Muskegon on Friday, and is scheduled to complete permanent repairs in Muskegon.

The Manitowoc reported a hull breach on its starboard diesel tank at about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

"At the time of the report, the vessel was at anchor 1.5 nautical miles offshore, northwest of where the Manistee River enters Lake Michigan," officials said. "A red slick was observed approximately 1.6 miles by 200 yards wide projecting to the northeast from the vessel within a few hours of the report."

The Coast Guard had said the maximum spill potential was 45,174 gallons of diesel.

Shoreline assessment teams, including the U.S. Coast Guard, state, local and tribal representatives, and the responsible party, completed a 13-mile survey of the shoreline and beaches, and detected no evidence of recoverable product, officials said.

"The total amount of diesel discharged remains unknown," said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Heather Stemmerman, public information officer for Unified Command, on Saturday. "However, based on the observable sheen size and thickness, size of the tank penetration, estimated duration of the discharge and lack of recoverable product in the water, it is likely the amount discharged was minimal."

The investigation into the cause of the incident and efforts to ascertain the total quantity of diesel are ongoing, officials said. There are no known impacts to marine wildlife associated with this spill, officials said.

The Unified Command is comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard; the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; Manistee County Emergency Management; Benzie County Emergency Management; Little River Band of Ottawa Indians; Manistee and Benzie County Sheriff's Offices; and the City of Manistee.

"Through the seamless coordination of dedicated personnel and strategic utilization of response equipment, the team exhibited professionalism and proficiency to swiftly secure the source of the discharge and eliminate the threat to the delicate ecosystem of Lake Michigan," said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Seth Parker, incident commander for Unified Command.

In a statement late Thursday, the National Wildlife Federation warned that oil spills in the Great Lakes "have the potential to destroy ecosystems and hamstring fishing and tourism industries" in the region and said it would be monitoring the effort.