Commerce Twp. man pleads guilty to using fake businesses to snag nearly $1M in pandemic loans

A Commerce Township man has pleaded guilty to a scheme involving seeking nearly $1 million worth of pandemic loans for fake businesses, federal officials said Monday.

Ryan Carruthers entered his plea to wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Paul Borman, records show.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

In a criminal complaint unsealed in February, Carruthers was accused of filing for $963,000 in pandemic loan programs, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

According to the plea agreement, in approximately April 2020, he started submitting electronic applications in the names of various business entities he purported to own and control.

Through April 2021, Carruthers submitted 12 through the Paycheck Protection Program aimed to keep employers from having to release employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

He also sought a loan for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

The filings "contained numerous material misrepresentations and false statements," federal officials said in a statement Monday. "Carruthers’s business entities were shell businesses that existed on paper only; they had no revenue, employees, or ongoing operations of any sort. However, Carruthers claimed in his applications that each of these entities had between three and 15 employees. The average monthly payroll amounts included in the applications were fictitious, as were representations about how the money would be spent."

One of the businesses Carruthers applied under was listed as “Cobra Kai Karate," named similarly as a dojo known for its unethical practices in "The Karate Kid" film from 1984, authorities reported.

Carruthers received approximately $851,963 from 13 loans, according to the release. His plea agreement shows he used the funds to pay off a mortgage and buy a Sea-Doo personal watercraft, among other purchases.

“Ryan Carruthers stole nearly a million dollars from programs intended to help our community weather an unprecedented national crisis. Every dollar that went to Mr. Carruthers is a dollar that did not go to a small business that needed help during the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Dawn Ison.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations.

"This case shows the efforts some will take to defraud their fellow community members and taxpayers,” said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar. “Today, three years after the start of the pandemic, we are still investigating fraud and working to ensure that those who received this money did so honestly and justly. The message should be clear for anyone who stole these funds for personal enrichment, our HSI agents and partners are committed to holding you accountable."

Carruthers' plea comes less than a week after federal prosecutors unsealed a 23-count indictment charging 11 people from Metro Detroit for their roles in illegally obtaining more than $4.5 million in unemployment insurance money during the pandemic.

That followed area siblings and two others charged over another multi-million-dollar unemployment insurance fraud scheme targeting COVID-19 pandemic aid and a former state unemployment examiner sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in a similar operation.

Many others have been charged or accused in the last year, including six Michigan residents who were part of a group indicted after an FBI probe linked them to a $6 million pandemic relief fraud scheme.

A 2021 state audit found the UIA lost more than $8.5 billion to suspected fraudulent payments amid record claims and persistent attempts at fraud.

In June, new estimates by a federal watchdog investigating federally funded programs that helped small businesses survive the pandemic showed more than $200 billion might have been stolen from two large COVID-19 relief initiatives.

The Biden administration put in place stricter rules to stem pandemic fraud, including use of a “Do Not Pay” database. Biden also recently proposed a $1.6 billion plan to boost law enforcement efforts to pursue pandemic relief fraud.