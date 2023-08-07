Gas prices up 9 cents from a week ago in Mich., set new high for 2023

Gas prices in Michigan have surged 9 cents from a week ago, setting a new high for 2023, according to AAA.

The average price is now $3.76 per gallon ― 26 cents morethan this time last month and 30 cents less than this time last year. Motorists in Michigan are paying an average of $56 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, according to AAA in a news release issued Monday.

AAA attributes the gas price increase to oil prices tumbling after the U.S. credit rating declined, "increasing market fears that oil demand could decline if the economy eases. If oil demand drops, prices would likely follow suit," according to a press release Monday.

"Gas prices across Michigan continue to rise, reaching the highest prices so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson. "Lower gas demand amid increasing supply will likely help to slow price increases."

Metro Detroit’s current average is the same as the state's, $3.76 per gallon, which also sets a new high for the year. That price is about 8 cents more than last week’s average but still 27 cents lessthan the same time last year.

According to GasBuddy, regular unleaded gas can still be found around $3 in Michigan. A Meijer in Commerce Township on Haggerty Road has pump at $2.85, a Speedway station on Ravenwood Road in Port Huron has gas at $3.14 and a Marathon station on Kenny Road in Emmett has prices at $3.33.

AAA reports the most expensivegas price averages in Ann Arbor ($3.81), Marquette ($3.79) and Jackson ($3.78). The least expensivegas price averages are in Flint ($3.74), Grand Rapids ($3.75) and Metro Detroit ($3.76).