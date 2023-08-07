Work begins on pilot project to build 'world’s most sophisticated roadway' in Wayne County

Construction began Monday on a $10 million pilot project in Wayne County to build what officials are calling the "world’s most sophisticated roadway," the first connected and automated vehicle travel lane on Interstate 94, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The lane will be equipped with digital infrastructure, including an underground electrical conduit, to support CAV, or connected and automated vehicle, testing on westbound I-94 from Haggerty to Rawsonville roads in Wayne County. The shoulder on I-94 will be closed until early September while work is done.

Unveiled in 2020, the project aims to improve safety, congestion, and accessibility, according to state transportation officials. MDOT is partnering with Cavnue, a Washington D.C.-based technology firm that develops and integrates technologies for roadways, on the pilot.

After September, crews will close the left lane in the area of I-94 to widen the roadway and resurface the road. Any closures with multiple lanes will be restricted to off-peak travel times, according to MDOT. This should be done by late November.

Eventually, existing left lanes on I-94 in each direction will be converted to support CAV use between Ann Arbor and Detroit. Described by Cavnue as "future-proof," it will have connected buses and shared mobility vehicles such as vans and shuttles before it expands to freight and personal vehicles.

MDOT hopes the project ― which has required no state dollars so far; construction of the pilot is expected to be privately funded, according to state transportation officials ― will encourage similar technology integrations across the state. After the pilot program, there are six remaining phases stretching from Ann Arbor to Detroit to be done.

Michigan's involvement in this project is another step toward the state staking its claim as a burgeoning hub of connected and automated vehicle technology development in the United States. Officials have touted it as the next chapter in Michigan's history of innovation in the auto industry.

