Man accused in Wynter Cole Smith's kidnapping, death pleads not guilty

Rashad Trice, the Detroit man accused of kidnapping and strangling 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, pleaded not guilty Monday during an arraignment in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Trice, 26, made a brief appearance in court two weeks after being indicted on charges of kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death. The second charge could result in prosecutors deciding to pursue the death penalty upon conviction, though no federal executions are being pursued currently because U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has imposed a moratorium on the federal death penalty.

"The sadness for those of us working the case is outmatched by our resolve and focus on the continued, careful work supporting the prosecution," said Devin Kowalski, acting special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan. "Over 30 law enforcement agencies banded together on this case, culminating in tremendous heroism by those Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores Police Officers apprehending the accused and by those FBI Agents who recovered Wynter."

Trice also is facing state homicide charges. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has charged Trice with one count of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of felony murder along with 18 other charges stemming from three different counties and consolidated in one case in Ingham County.

Trice is accused of stabbing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Lansing on July 2 and then driving away with Wynter, her daughter. An Amber Alert was issued when Wynter couldn't be found, spurring an extensive search involving multiple agencies.

Federal prosecutors have argued Trice abducted Wynter and fled as “retaliation” for a fight between him and her mother. A 1-year-old also was at the scene at the time, authorities said.

Authorities allege Trice strangled Wynter with a phone cord and left her in a Detroit alley before trying to flee police in St. Clair Shores. He was arrested early on July 3.

Trice initially refused to tell police where Wynter was and denied kidnapping her. Police used cellphone location data to trace him, which led them to the girl's body July 5.

Trice has a violent criminal past that includes domestic violence, assault, and resisting and obstructing police in at least five Michigan counties, court records show.

