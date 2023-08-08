UM threatens to replace graduate student employees who strike during fall semester

The University of Michigan is threatening to replace 2,300 graduate student instructors and staff assistants who continue to strike when the fall semester begins later this month.

In an email sent Monday to graduate student instructors and graduate student staff assistants, Provost Laurie McCauley wrote that student employees who participate in the work stoppage will be subject to losing their post for the entire fall semester.

"As we attempt to reach an agreement, ensuring the continuity of education for our students is non-negotiable," McCauley wrote. "A semester that allows our students to pursue their education is an inflexible expectation of our students, their families, deans, university leaders, and the Board of Regents."

But a spokesman representing the union representing the student instructors called the threat the latest "underhanded strike-breaking tactics" aimed at trying to undercut them.

McCauley's letter comes a week after the university's latest offer to resolve the strike and three weeks before UM's first day of fall classes on August 28.

UM's Graduate Employees' Organization have been engaged in the longest strike in its history. Members stopped working in March after failed negotiations for a contract and have been on strike ever since.

McCauley wrote that all instructors must meet their responsibilities including creating a syllabus, teaching scheduled classes, grading student work and submitting grades on time.

"When instructors choose not to fulfill their teaching responsibilities, it disrupts students’ education, damages the quality of instruction, and can cause other harm,” she said. “This is a serious breach of the trust that our students place in us as educators and in their reliance on the institution to deliver on our educational mission.”

Amir Fleishmann, a spokesman for UM's Graduate Employees' Organization, called the communication "the latest in underhanded strike tactics that the university is using to try to undercut our power."

"We feel confident that it is not going to work," said Fleishmann. "Our members are not going to be scared by these threats the university continues to make."

Fleishmann noted that during the strike, UM unsuccessfully sought the courts to issue a temporary injunction against the estimated 2,300 striking GEO members and docked GEO members' pay.

"The issues we are fighting for are too important for us to give up," said Fleishmann. "We also see that with this latest offer that we are much closer to a deal. The university knows that a strike in the fall is going to be extremely disruptive. ... I am optimistic we will reach a deal before then."

Last Wednesday, UM offered GEO its most significant compensation proposal in the past nine months of negotiations. But administrators said that it had to be accepted by 4:59 p.m. last Friday or the university would return to its May 12 offer.

GEO held a general membership meeting the following day and voted to initiate a week of discussion and reconvene Thursday to vote on the university's latest offer or a counterproposal.

