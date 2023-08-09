UIA says it blocked 10,000-plus fraudulent claims in late July

Lansing — Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency recently has seen a rash of attempts to make bogus claims for unemployment checks.

The agency estimates it blocked more than 10,000 false filings over a three-day period in late July. The run on the agency "capped an eight-day stretch in late July of an elevated number of attempts" to make false claims for unemployment aid, the state agency said.

The claims were made using personal information stolen from Michigan residents and others to create claims in several different states. But the use of national databases and anti-fraud software helped to block the claims, an achievement that should serve as a "warning" to other potential criminals, UIA Director Julia Dale said.

"Our team spotted the large number of attempts right away and put a stop to any further action on these false claims," Dale said in a statement. "Thieves should know Michigan is not a state where you will get away with stealing from deserving citizens, but one where you will be caught and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Individuals or employers whose identities were used to file one of the claims may get notice that their name had been used in a fraudulent claim in the coming weeks.

Anyone who receives a verification letter from the UIA for a claim they did not submit should go to the UIA website and click on "report fraud or identity theft."

Dozens of individuals have been prosecuted over the last couple of years for stealing millions in jobless aid from the Unemployment Insurance Agency during the pandemic, when the agency experience a crush of claims, changing policy guidelines and unprecedented attempts at filing fraudulent claims.

The Office of Auditor General earlier this year estimated the UIA paid out $10.2 billion in pandemic unemployment assistance based on invalid eligibility criteria or a lack of eligibility criteria in weekly certification claims. Another $200.7 million in claims were given to claimants who marked invalid eligibility criteria that were not identified by the agency, the audit claims.

The auditor's report blamed fraudulent payments on a lack of accurate software programming and an effort to streamline pandemic payments that ultimately prevented the agency from fully reviewing the claims submitted for accuracy.

The state has struggled to correct course after the pandemic, implementing tougher screening policies, expanding its fraud and investigations division and contracting with a new software company that should make it easier to adapt policy and practices in times of crises such as the pandemic.

As of last week, 158 people have been arrested or charged in connection to unemployment fraud since March 2020, with 79 being convicted and 47 sentenced, the agency said.

