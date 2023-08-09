2 teenage sisters head off into woods in northern Michigan. Now they missing, police say

The FBI and the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office are working to find two teens missing from northern Michigan for more than a month.

The Sheriff's Office reported Tamara Perez, 15, and her sister, Iris, 13, went missing between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on June 28. A neighbor saw them heading toward the woods near their home in Houghton Lake, the FBI said.

"Surveillance video shows a newer model, white Jeep leaving the area at the time Iris and Tamara disappeared," bureau officials said.

The girls lived with adoptive parents in Florida until March, when they were found with their biological mother in Port St. Lucie, the FBI said.

The girls also have ties to Lake Worth, Florida, and Winchester, Tennessee, investigators said.

Iris is described as 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She uses the alias A-Dayla Precious Crowder and has a star tattoo on the left side of her neck.

Authorities describe Tamara as 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She uses the alias Sa-Kira Littrell Nombre.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 275-5101 or contact an FBI field office. Anonymous tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.