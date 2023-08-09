UM's accrediting body ends review of alleged grade fabrication amid grad student strike

An independent body that accredits the University of Michigan will not continue its review of a complaint made regarding student grades at the end of the 2023 winter semester amid a strike of the graduate student employees, because it was "not indicative of substantive noncompliance."

The Higher Learning Commission said in June it would review complaints about UM student grades that were submitted at the end of the winter semester and allegedly falsified during the ongoing strike of unionized graduate student instructors. The HLC said potential concerns were raised about compliance with the institution's accreditation criteria.

But in a July 28 letter, Robert Rucker, HLC associate general counsel, told UM President Santa Ono that UM had eased the institution's concerns.

"Upon review of (UM's) response, it was determined that (UM) provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the matters raised in the complaint are not indicative of substantive noncompliance with the HLC requirement noted previously," Rucker wrote. "Therefore, no additional review will be conducted by HLC regarding this matter at this time."

The GEO has been striking for nearly five months, the longest work stoppage since the union formed in 1974. It held a press conference before the May regents' meeting and said the UM registrar was pressuring their non-striking colleagues to deliver final grades in classes they did not teach.

The resolution to the HLC review comes as UM is less than three weeks away from the first day of fall semester classes, and a contract has not yet been reached with the union's 2,300 members. UM and GEO have met twice this week but have made no progress. So far, there have been 43 meetings between the two sides.

On Monday, UM said graduate students would be replaced if they did not return to their posts in an email outlining expectations of the graduate student employees as a new semester looms and a substantial offer that UM submitted to the union with a 48-hour response had expired.

UM Provost Laurie McCauley said the university was pleased with the HLC decision.

"We hope this independent assessment of the university’s actions reassures our community that we acted ethically, and in the best interests of the tens of thousands of students we serve," McCauley said.

Amir Fleishmann, a GEO spokesman, said union members were disappointed by the HLC’s decision and even surprised because they submitted "incontrovertible" evidence demonstrating that grade falsification occurred.

"What matters is not whether the HLC takes away the university's accreditation but rather the quality of education that the University of Michigan students are getting and the amount of respect and fair treatment that graduate students are getting," said Fleishmann. "University of Michigan undergraduate students deserve to have feedback from instructors who know them and have taught them throughout the semester. They deserve better than multiple choice exams and absolutely no small class discussion.

"The only way they are going to get that is by giving graduate workers a fair contract that keeps us safe in our workplace and allows us to afford to live in Ann Arbor," Fleishmann continued. "That is the only way to deliver the quality of education that University of Michigan undergraduates deserve."

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com