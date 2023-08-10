2 found guilty in drug money laundering case with ties to Novi hub

A federal jury in Detroit found two California residents guilty of conspiring to launder a drug kingpin's money, officials announced Thursday.

Teeauna White, 37, and Robin Herndon, 43, were convicted after a four-week trial conducted before U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg.

The pair were accused of joining a money laundering conspiracy led by convicted drug trafficker Maurice McCoy. He was sentenced in March to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and money laundering conspiracies.

Evidence presented during the trial showed McCoy kept distribution hubs in cities across the country, including Novi, where a group stored at least 30 kilograms of fentanyl and more than $500 million, which the Drug Enforcement Administration seized, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The raid in July 2017, which was part of a federal probe into McCoy's operation, netted the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl authorities seized in U.S. history. Federal authorities said the operation was tied to the Sinaloa Mexican drug cartel.

The seizure resulted from agents tracing a UPC code off a Sony PlayStation box used to deliver heroin to a drug customer, which led to a Novi condominium, officials said.

"Agents identified couriers who crisscrossed the U.S. delivering kilograms, transporting bulk currency or laundering money, leading to multiple arrests and additional seizures in Indianapolis, Indiana; and Baltimore, Maryland, where the organization also operated," authorities said Thursday.

The case resulted in 18 people charged and multiple guilty pleas.

Evidence found that White, who lived with McCoy, "lived lavishly off the drug conspiracy’s proceeds, purchasing a Bentley and Mercedes, expensive jewelry and a half-a-million-dollar home in the greater Los Angeles area," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"Herndon assisted McCoy and White by opening multiple bank accounts through which money from the drug conspiracy was used to purchase McCoy and White’s home."

Sentencing for White and Herndon is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 14.

“I salute the innovative investigative work of our federal law enforcement partners at the DEA and IRS that unraveled this drug conspiracy and helped tracked down all of the individuals who profited from the conspiracy,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “We will not only seek to hold those accountable who traffic in drugs, but also those who help them hide or launder the illicit proceeds of their crimes.”

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Southeast Regional Strike Force.

"Today’s announcement should serve as a clear warning to anyone who would use the cover of legitimate business to conceal proceeds derived from narcotics trafficking," said Orville O. Greene, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration. "Money launderers will be held to the same level of accountability as the drug traffickers they’re partnering with."