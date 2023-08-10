'Domestic violence at epic level,' sheriff says; Genesee Co. man beheads girlfriend's pet duck

A Genesee County man was charged in connection with beheading his girlfriend's pet duck, officials said Wednesday.

Michael Lee Humphries, 49, was arraigned through 67th District Court in Flint on first-degree maiming/torturing/killing an animal, a 10-year felony; resisting/obstructing officers, a two-year felony; and domestic violence charge, records show.

He was arrested shortly after the incident early Sunday at the home he shared with his partner in Clio, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson told reporters.

The pair had been arguing since a concert in Ohio the night before, Swanson said.

Earlier this year, Humphries had bought two baby ducks for his girlfriend. During the argument, "he goes to the barn, grabs one of the ducks and rips the head off in front of the victim and says, 'Look at this,'" the sheriff said.

Humphries tossed the body in a 5-gallon bucket, the spinal cord still attached, then forced his girlfriend’s head near it, Swanson said. The movement was enough to leave marks on her face.

"That’s domestic violence at an epic level," Swanson said.

When police arrived on the scene, Humphries "resisted at the door and fought them on the scene," the sheriff said.

Humphries pleaded in an aggravated stalking case in St. Clair County in 2019, Swanson added.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 17.