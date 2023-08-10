Michigan couple sentenced to 30 years in prison for drugging, raping girl

A west Michigan couple have been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with drugging and sexually assaulting a young girl, federal officials announced Thursday.

Amy Lucille Shanty was sentenced before U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering in Grand Rapids. Her co-defendant, Michael James Walworth, was sentenced in June.

The Scottville residents were named in an indictment filed in February.

According to the filing, authorities claim the pair abused a child between 2016 and 2021 when she was between the ages of 8 and 13.

Though the couple were supposed to care for the youth, they "drugged the young girl and gave her gifts to coax her into engaging in sex acts with them," said a release from the office of Mark Totten, U.S. attorney for the western district of Michigan, in a statement Thursday.

"Walworth also set up hidden cameras in his home, which he used to capture the young girl while she was in the bathroom. When police executed a search warrant at the couple’s home, they also uncovered an extensive collection of child pornography on Walworth’s computer that he had downloaded over the internet."

Totten called the facts in the case "appalling."

"My office is fully committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens," he said. "As this case demonstrates, we will hold those who harm our kids accountable.”

In a memo filed last month, attorney Britt Cobb sought a shorter sentence for Shanty, arguing she was a past victim of sexual abuse who "initially refused to participate" in Walworth's plans.

"Although there were reasons she allowed it to happen, Ms. Shanty blames herself and takes accountability," Cobb said. "However, we do ask the court to find that Ms. Shanty’s ultimate willingness to report the abuse to the police — at her own significant legal peril — warrants a downward variance. Not only did Ms. Shanty’s report to the police end the nightmare specifically for (the victim), it has had the effect of preventing Mr. Walworth from potentially abusing other girls in the future ..."

The case, part of the Project Safe Childhood nationwide initiative, was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Scottville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

“This sentencing is a testament to HSI’s commitment along with our partners to identify, investigate and prosecute perpetrators who prey on innocent children in our communities,” said Angie Salazar, HSI Detroit special agent in charge. “It is my hope that this justice brings some measure of peace to the courageous survivors of Shanty and Walworth’s horrific crimes.”