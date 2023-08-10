Michigan State Police begins annual campaign against drunk driving, increased enforcement

Drunk drivers: Beware.

Michigan State Police is beginning its annual campaign against drunk driving with increased enforcement and warnings about the dangers of driving while impaired. The campaign begins Thursday and runs through Sept. 4.

“The aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, in a press release. “This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer. Driving impaired is a choice. We are encouraging people to make the right choice and find a sober ride home if they plan on using an impairing substance.”

Labor Day weekend is considered one of the deadliest times of the year for intoxicated driving fatalities. According to Michigan State Police, there were 40 drivers killed in crashes over Labor Day weekend in Michigan from 2018 to 2022. Of those, one-third of the drivers killed were drunk.

In Michigan last year, there were 9,331 drunk driving crashes with 322 fatalities and 2,452 drugged driving crashes with 249 fatalities, according to MSP.

It is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher in Michigan. You can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes you are impaired.

