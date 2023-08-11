American Red Cross Michigan volunteers helping Hawaii disaster relief operation

A team of volunteers from Michigan has been deployed to help with emergency response efforts in Hawaii after the deadly wildfires that engulfed the island of Maui this week.

The American Red Cross Michigan Region said seven of its volunteers were traveling to the area as part of the disaster response underway in the state where at least 55 people have been reported dead.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by what are some of the deadliest wildfires in recent history,” said Mary Lynn Foster, the regional chief executive officer for the agency, in a statement Friday.

“With officials and partners, Red Cross teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time.”

The agency said the number of Michigan volunteers could increase as the response efforts evolve.

“Our volunteers are once again stepping up to meet the needs of the people impacted by these devastating wildfires,” Foster said.

“We are grateful to our Michigan volunteers who will be supporting the relief effort in Hawaii.”

Those wanted to help people affected by the wildfires can go to redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word Hawaii to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The fires began earlier this week, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate the island. Hundreds of people are still missing as rescue efforts continue. Parts of the Big Island have also been impacted.

Some southeast Michigan residents were among those who fled as the fires raged.