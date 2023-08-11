Driver arrested after leading police on 'slow speed chase' through Washtenaw County

A driver behind the wheel of an allegedly stolen vehicle took police on an hour-long “slow speed” chase Friday through parts of Washtenaw County, officials said.

The police pursuit got underway in Van Buren Township around 11:55 a.m., with the driver reportedly fleeing a traffic stop near Belleville and Tyler roads.

Video of the chase taken by WDIV-TV (Channel 4) showed multiple police vehicles on the driver’s tail as he drove west from the township, which is east of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

According to the Van Buren Township Police Department, there was a female passenger in the vehicle. The driver stopped at some point during the chase to let her out.

"The female passenger disclosed the driver’s name and indicated that he was suicidal," the department said in a Friday evening statement on Facebook.

Throughout the chase, officers made several unsuccessful attempts to stop him. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s successfully used a tire deflation device, but the driver kept going on three rims, according to the release.

Officials did not identify the driver, but said he had a criminal history and was wanted in Ohio on multiple charges, including resisting police.

"Unsure of the driver’s intentions and aware that the Village of Dexter was holding its annual Dexter Days festival, the Van Buren Police Department executed a maneuver to spin the vehicle out and end the pursuit south of Dexter," officials wrote.

The driver was arrested at the scene then admitted to the hospital for treatment of a potential overdose, according to the release. Van Buren police said he had reportedly "ingested an undisclosed number of pills."

No one was injured during the incident.

"The Van Buren Police Department expresses gratitude to all the law enforcement agencies involved in this incident, which resulted in a safe resolution," the agency said.