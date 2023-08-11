Man, 20, fatally shot in Howell; suspect in custody
Kara Berg
The Detroit News
A 20-year-old man was killed just after midnight Friday in Howell in a fatal shooting, according to police.
A suspect was in custody before 4 a.m. Friday and police said there is no threat to the public, according to a press release.
Howell police and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the 400 block of West Street in Howell for a report of a shooting just after midnight. They found the 20-year-old man dead.
Police believe the shooting was a homicide.
No other information was released.
