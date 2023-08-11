Man, 20, fatally shot in Howell; suspect in custody

A 20-year-old man was killed just after midnight Friday in Howell in a fatal shooting, according to police.

A suspect was in custody before 4 a.m. Friday and police said there is no threat to the public, according to a press release.

Howell police and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the 400 block of West Street in Howell for a report of a shooting just after midnight. They found the 20-year-old man dead.

Police believe the shooting was a homicide.

No other information was released.

kberg@detroitnews.com