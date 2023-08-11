Michigan crime victims eligible for expanded benefits under new state budget

Lansing — Starting Saturday, more crime victims in Michigan will be eligible for expanded benefits as nearly twice as much money becomes available to cover victims' medical expenses, mental health treatment, security, bereavement and other needs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in May 2022 approved the expansion of Michigan's Crime Victim Compensation Program, which was written into the budget that was signed last month. The new rules take effect Saturday, according to a Friday press release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"This historic expansion in Michigan's Crime Victim Compensation and the investment in the bipartisan budget I just signed shows our shared commitment to supporting victims across the state," Whitmer said in the release. "Since I took office, we have invested $1.5 billion in public safety. As a former prosecutor, this is a top priority for me and I will work with anyone to ensure Michiganders feel safe at home, school, work, and in their neighborhoods."

The expansion includes an increase in the maximum amount awarded to victims to $45,000 from $25,000. The increased funding also covers new categories of support for victims.

"People impacted by crime physically, emotionally, psychologically or mentally may be eligible for compensation," Friday's release said. "In addition to medical expenses, counseling, lost wages, and replacement services, compensation will now be available for items such as residential security, bereavement and relocation-related expenses."

In the fiscal year 2024 budget, Whitmer approved $30 million for victim services.

"In addition to funding other direct services, this investment will help maintain victim rights services required by Michigan's Crime Victim Rights Act and Constitution through grants to prosecutor's offices and direct compensation to victims through Michigan’s Crime Victim Compensation program," Friday's release said.

"We want victims of violent crime to know that they are not alone," Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said in the release. "Our Division of Victim Services is here to advocate for crime victims and their survivors and to help them deal with the physical and emotional toll that crime can take."

More information about the changes is available via an Infographic, Frequently Asked Questions for Victims and Frequently Asked Questions for Advocates and Providers.

