Livingston Co. woman lost in cornfield for two days after crash found by police dog

Deerfield Township — A 45-year-old woman lost in a cornfield for two days after being critically injured in a car crash has a sharp-nosed Michigan State Police K-9 to thank for finally being found.

State police said the woman, whose name hasn't been released, was last seen on Sunday and was involved in a single-car crash in Deerfield Township near her residence. Her vehicle was found but she was nowhere in sight.

Family members notified police. After eight hours and several miles of the area being searched, Trooper Jeff Schrieber and his four-legged partner, Woodson, with Michigan State Police's Brighton Post were able to track the woman's scent and locate her on Tuesday. It's unclear when on Tuesday she was found.

She was found lying on the ground after sustaining injuries from the crash and unable to move, more than three quarters of a mile from the original crash site, police said in a news release.

"Our K-9 units are a huge part of the MSP; we use them daily," said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, public information officer for the MSP First District.

The woman, according to Gonzalez, was removed from the cornfield by police and later transported to Genesys Hospital. She is currently in stable condition, after initially being listed critical, he said.

Schrieber and Woodson were assisted by two other MSP K-9 troopers and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar