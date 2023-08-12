EPA, Mich. officials resolve Genesee Co. asphalt plant complaint, but activists aren't happy

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Michigan officials say they have reached an agreement that will resolve a civil rights complaint regarding a permit for a Flint-area asphalt plant that triggered opposition from residents and local environmental justice groups with concerns about air pollution and public health.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said the agreement memorialized the agency’s “commitment to environmental justice." The deal, however, was met with rebuke from the Flint groups who filed the civil rights complaint related to the air quality permit for the Ajax asphalt plant on the outskirts of Flint.

“I’m outraged, we all are,” Flint Rising director Nayyirah Shariff said in a statement following the Thursday announcement.

“Our community invested substantial time and resources into building trust with EPA and EGLE, and they squandered it. With the EPA’s permission, EGLE just washed their hands of us so they can continue serving their real constituents, the corporations.”

Flint Rising and a number of other groups joined together in filing the civil rights complaint against EGLE in late 2021, after the state agency approved the air asphalt plant permit for Ajax despite protests from community members, including residents, activists and officials.

In its original proposal, Ajax Paving acknowledged the plant would produce pollution but said the equipment it’s planning to use would ensure emissions stay at an acceptable level. The company also said it would agree to limit the total amount of hot mix asphalt produced to less than 888,000 tons per year.

"Ajax's proposed HMA plant complies with the current Michigan air toxic regulations," Ajax Paving said in its original proposal, explaining it would be manufacturing materials primarily for the road construction industry.

The group appealed the decision to allow a hot mix asphalt plant to be constructed near a low-income Black neighborhood bordering an industrial zone, claiming regulators allowed Troy-based Ajax Materials Corp. to use faraway air monitors to determine its proposed facility would not push nearby air past federal pollution standards.

The community groups said it participated in the negotiations and had been seeking an agreement that would secure “local protections for residents suffering from industrial pollution” while also reforming Michigan’s air permitting program. They said the deal announced by EGLE on Thursday was a "watered down" version of what the groups had pushed for.

“EGLE has acted as a rubber-stamp for industrial polluters for decades,” said Ted Zahrfeld, board chair of the St. Francis Prayer Center.

“It is critical for EPA and EGLE to change course and make civil rights compliance their utmost priority. We call on Governor Whitmer to take significant strides towards environmental justice and prioritize the protection of public health.”

According to details provided in a statement, the agreement largely focuses on community engagement initiatives and changes to public participation policies. Under the deal, EGLE would also provide the community with an air monitor and pursue funding for a public health assessment.

EGLE acknowledged the shortcomings of its deal in its statement.

“We realize the agreement does not address all the issues raised by the local residents during our discussions,” the agency wrote.

“We remain committed to continuing to work with the community to address ongoing concerns. This includes our collaborative work with EPA to address challenges presented in overburdened communities.”

There are public housing complexes and a residential neighborhood across the street from the Ajax plant, with hundreds of children and families living nearby in a ZIP code that already has some of the highest asthma rates in the state.

In its statement, EGLE said the agreement was not an admission that the agency was noncompliant, or a finding by the EPA. The agency said it was “confident” that the permitting program complies with Title VI.

