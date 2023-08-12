Monroe County sheriff seeking tips on assault suspect

The Detroit News

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for citizens' help in locating a suspect in an assault with a firearm Friday night.

The incident occurred at about 8:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Briarwood Trail within the Oakridge Estates Mobile Home Park in Monroe Township, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Keyvonte Tyrell Adams, 19, was identified as a suspect, and detectives believe he may still be in the area of Monroe Township or the city of Monroe, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough is asking citizens to contact 911 immediately if they see Adams or if they have information on his location. Goodnought said Adams should be considered armed and dangerous and urged citizens not to approach him or try to take action on their own.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at (734) 243-7070. Anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or submitted on its website, www.1800speakup.org.