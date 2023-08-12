State guidelines call for limits on eating smelt from some Michigan lakes

The state is recommending that Michigan residents lower how much smelt they eat from some local bodies of water.

New guidelines for smelt consumption were included in the state health department’s 2023 Eat Safe Fish Guides, with the agency saying people should limit their smelt consumption to just one serving per month for fish from Lake Michigan, as well as Portage Lake in Houghton County.

As part of the updated guidance, Gull Lake in Kalamazoo County has a recommended limit of two servings per month and Higgins Lake in Roscommon has four. The recommended consumption for Lake Huron is six servings per year.

“The MDHHS Eat Safe Fish guidelines are not laws or regulations, and no one is required to follow them,” MDHHS explained in a press release about the updated recommendations. “Instead, the guides are a free resource for those who would like information about which fish, and how much of those fish, are healthy to eat from various bodies of water across the state.”

Previously, the state guidelines recommended limiting smelt consumption to two servings per month from Lake Michigan and four servings a month from Lake Huron.

"There are many health benefits to eating fish and the Eat Safe Fish Guides help individuals choose the fish that are best for them and their families,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the MDHHS chief medical executive, on Friday.

According to the health department, the limits for Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are related to PCBs, harmful industrial chemicals that can be found in water supplies.

"Guidelines are based on levels of chemicals found in the portions of fish that people eat – typically the filets," officials said Friday. "Test results from the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories are used to determine what is safe for people to eat over the long term."

The limits on the other inland lakes are new, according to the health department.

In May 2022, elevated levels of PFOs, another industrial pollutant, resulted in recommendations to limit consumption of Lake Superior smelt to just one serving per month.

"Like mercury, PFOS cannot be removed by trimming away the fat on the fish because the chemical is stored in the filet," officials said Friday.

The health department also noted a large stretch of the Huron River is under a "Do Not Eat" advisory for all fish due to elevated perfluorooctane sulfonate levels. The advisory has been in place since 2018 for that portion of the river, starting where it crosses at North Wixom Road in Oakland County to the crossing with Interstate 275 in Wayne County.