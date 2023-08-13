Monroe County assault suspect turned himself in, sheriff's office says

The Detroit News

A suspect wanted in an alleged assault with a firearm has turned himself in, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Keyvonte Tyrell Adams, 19, surrendered himself at the sheriff’s office at about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Adams was wanted in connection to an incident that occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Briarwood Trail within the Oakridge Estates Mobile Home Park in Monroe Township, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough had sought the public's help in locating Adams and said he was thankful for the tips his office received.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the bureau at (734) 240-7530.