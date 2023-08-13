Plane crashes during Thunder over Michigan airshow finale at Willow Run

Ypsilanti — A plane crashed Sunday afternoon and two pilots reportedly ejected during the final demonstration at Willow Run Airport of Thunder Over Michigan, one of the leading airshows in the United States.

The crash of a MiG-23 fighter jet performing a demonstration involving multiple tricks in the air occurred at 4:15 p.m. Sunday just as the show was about to conclude. Witnesses from the scene, including Detroit News staff, said smoke could be seen south of the airport, where the plane appeared to have crashed.

Two pilots ejected, said Scott Buie, spokesman for the Yankee Air Museum, which hosts the annual event. The pilots' conditions were unknown. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Video from the scene appears to show two pilots ejecting with parachutes.

Marsha Bogardus was watching the scene and captured video when it happened.

"We're on the water of Bellville Lake and we always come to the airshow," Bogardus said. "We heard these huge booms. I started recording and saw the two pilots eject. It scared my kids and everyone was freaking out. It dropped like a bullet straight down near an apartment complex we live by. Not sure where it landed."

Van Buren police and county sheriff's office deputies were on the scene near Interstate 94 Service Drive.

The first airshow started at 3 p.m., flying in circles over Van Buren Township. About 2,600 cars lined up along the service drive and at the airport to watch the show.

The event celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The remainder of the show, scheduled to 4:30 p.m., was canceled.

Following the crash, sheriff's deputies blocked roadways.

Event coordinators and authorities had no further information.

