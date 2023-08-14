3 Metro Detroit groups get part of $600,000 in water pollution reduction grants

Three Metro Detroit groups were among 19 organizations statewide that are slated to share $600,000 in grant funding to support local watershed conservation and educational efforts, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Monday.

Two Detroit groups received among the highest Watershed Council support grants, which are capped at $40,000 each. The Taylor-based organization Friends of the Detroit River received $39,988 and Plymouth's Friends of the Rouge got $39,987, while Rochester Hills' Clinton River Watershed Council received $18,750.

Other areas that received more than $35,000 grants for help with reducing pollution included Adrian, Allegan, Grand Rapids, Harbor Spring, Kalamazoo, Petoskey, Twin Lake in the Muskegon area and Hancock in the Upper Peninsula.

The money will support organizational and administrative activities for the watershed organizations, as well as outreach and education efforts, EGLE said in a news release. The grants will help address issues such as controlling nonpoint sources of pollution, or pollutants carried from land into the water by rain, snowmelt or wind, by installing best management practices, according to the state department.

The grants also will fund developing watershed management plans that include water quality monitoring and field inventories of nonpoint sources of pollution, as well as aquatic life monitoring, according to EGLE.

The projects funded by the Watershed Council Support grants will be completed within one year. EGLE's nonpoint source program, an effort to help local stakeholders develop and implement watershed management plans, selected 19 organizations out of 52 applicants for this round of funding.

The program issues public requests for grant proposals around three times every year, EGLE said in the news release. The next opportunity is expected to come later this month.

The other Michigan organizations that received funding are:

Adrian: River Raisin Watershed Council, $39,940.

Allegan: Allegan Conservation District, $40,000.

Alma: Healthy Pine River, $31,400.

Beulah: Benzie Conservation District, $32,338.

Big Rapids: Muskegon River Watershed Assembly, $25,729.

Camden: Little Long Lake IN-MI Watershed Association, Inc., $12,750.

Gaylord: Huron Pines, $12,000.

Grand Rapids: Kent Conservation District, $40,000.

Hancock: Copper Country ISD/Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative, $39,419.

Harbor Springs: Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative, $39,955.

Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo River Watershed Council, $39,931.

Marquette: Superior Watershed Partnership, $40,000.

Petoskey: Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council, $39,850.

Saginaw: Saginaw Conservation District, $16,075.

Saginaw: Saginaw County Health Department, $19,960.

Twin Lake: Muskegon Conservation District, $36,711.

