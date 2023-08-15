Michigan musicians, pizzeria to donate funds to Maui wildfire causes

An Ann Arbor-based music organization is planning a series of concerts to raise disaster relief funds for organizations in Hawaii as the island recovers from deadly wildfires that ravaged Maui.

The fires have been the deadliest in more than a century, with 99 people reported killed after the fires erupted in historic Lahaina a week ago.

The Hana Hou Music Program, a group that develops, advocates and provides music education in Maui, scheduled three concerts this week in Ann Arbor, with proceeds to be distributed equally among charitable organizations on the island, according to Jesse Bruer, the program's director of marketing and partnerships.

The program was created last summer for K-12 music students on Maui. It sponsored two weeks of masters classes, private lessons, clinics and side-by-side performances with musicians who have graduated from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. It was led by Kisa Uradomo, the group's founder who was born and raised in Maui, Bruer said.

The group, according to Bruer, planned to return to Hawaii on Monday through Aug. 25, but restrictions and limited resources forced them to use their talent and raise money for help and recovery.

"Kisa knew that going back to Maui would just (result in) her taking up more resources that're already scarce for everyone there ... and that she could do the most benefit by staying here and directing these concerts to support from a distance," Bruer told The Detroit News.

The concerts will include a string quartet, and singing and dancing from UM's student Hawaii and Halau clubs. It also will feature music of the last sovereign of Hawaii who ruled until 1893, with songs like "Aloha 'Oe" and other Hawaiian favorites, Bruer said.

Queen Lili‘uokalani, according to the National Park Service, ruled until five years before the island was annexed by the United States in 1898. She composed songs like "Aloha 'Oe," which Kānaka Maoli (native Hawaiians) used to resist cultural and political imperialism, the park service said.

Three concerts are set for this week:

9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Ann Arbor Farmers Market, 315 Detroit St., Ann Arbor

7 p.m. Thursday at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2145 Independence Blvd., Ann Arbor

7 p.m Friday at Hankinson Rehearsal Hall, 1100 Baits Drive, Ann Arbor

Donations from the group's GoFundMe page, coupled with proceeds from the concerts, will be provided to the Hawaii Community Foundation, Hawaii Restaurant Association, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Maui Humane Society, Bruer said.

The Hawaii Community Foundation also will generate support from Mootz Pizzeria and Bar, located at 1230 Library St. in Detroit. It is pledging to help those affected by the wildfires by donating a portion of sales through Aug. 31, according to Walter Gregorio, the pizzeria's director of operations. For each Hawaiian pizza sold, $5 will be donated to the foundation's Maui Strong Fund.

"We try to support a different charity, person, business or organization every month," Gregorio said Tuesday. "I want to create a culture among my staff here that we give back because we're very busy and we have a lot of great customers ... it wouldn't make sense not to give back."

jaimery@detroitnews.com

X (formerly Twitter): @wordsbyjakkar