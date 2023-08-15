CMU police investigating death on campus

Police are investigating the death of a Central Michigan University student whose body was found Monday in an apartment on campus, they said.

Officers were called at about 1 p.m. Monday to the apartment on the northern edge of campus for a report of a death. The apartment is located in Graduate Housing, they said. First responders arrived, called medics and determined the person was dead.

Authorities said the investigation is in its early stages but it appears the person died from a medical condition and there were no signs of foul play.

Officials said they are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

