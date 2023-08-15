Disbarred Mich. lawyer charged in theft of $100K from firm's client

A disbarred Michigan lawyer has been charged with stealing more than $100,000 from a client several years ago, state officials announced Tuesday.

James Michael O’Briant, 63, of Coldwater, was arraigned last week through the 8th District Court in Kalamazoo on four counts of larceny exceeding $20,000 and two counts of failure to file/filing a false tax return, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 22 for a probable cause conference.

If convicted, O'Briant faces up to 10 years in prison for each larceny count and up to five years for each tax offense.

O'Briant is accused of taking more than $100,000 from a client of the law firm where he worked, according to the release from Nessel's office.

Investigators allege he continued working at the firm after being disbarred and took money from a 95-year-old client of another attorney who worked with O'Briant.

The attorney had agreed to temporarily hold the client's money in the firm's trust account for safekeeping but O'Briant allegedly transferred the victim's money into the firm's business accounts from which he withdrew it and used it for his own purposes, according to the release.

Nessel's office reported O'Briant transferred more than $40,000 to his personal investment accounts. It also said he failed to report the money he allegedly stole from the victim on his own tax returns for 2018 and 2019.

