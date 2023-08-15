Hillsdale County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for child sexual exploitation

A 35-year-old Hillsdale County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually exploiting four girls, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Tuesday.

In February 2022, two women reported Tye Stiger of Jonesville groomed and molested them years earlier, prompting police to execute a search warrant at his home and seizing the man's devices, Totten's office said in a statement.

Investigators found "voluminous child pornography" on the electronics, according to the release.

The items included videos filmed between 2007-09 from when Stiger set up a hidden camera in a bathroom to record young girls changing their clothes, authorities reported there. There were also nude pictures of young girls he took in 2022.

After the search, Stiger fled to the Philippines, according to the release. Authorities arrested Stigler and finding him working at a children’s ministry last August.

“I commend the victims in this case for their bravery in coming forward to expose the crimes committed by this now convicted felon,” said Angie Salazar, Detroit Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations. "HSI will continue to work with our partners across the country and around the world to ensure that justice is served for those who would prey on children in our communities."

An attorney listed as representing Stiger did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

When Stiger is released from prison, he is expected to spend 10 years on supervised release, officials noted.

The case was investigated by Michigan State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials said it was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

"While we can never erase the trauma these young girls experienced at the hands of Mr. Stiger, today’s sentence shows that we are committed to protecting our most vulnerable and holding offenders accountable," Totten said.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

X (formerly Twitter): @wordsbyjakkar