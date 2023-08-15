Marine City man, 85, dies in single-vehicle crash with tree Monday

An 85-year-old Marine City man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday with a tree in St. Clair County, officials said.

Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office were called at about 10:37 p.m. to a location on River Road near Avalon Beach Court in Cottrellville Township for a report of a tree partly hanging over the roadway. A crew with the county Road Commission was also called to remove the tree, police said.

A deputy arrived and suspected the tree may have been struck by a vehicle. He investigated further and found a vehicle nearby in a yard, according to authorities.

He examined the vehicle and found a lone occupant, the 85-year-old man, inside. He called for medics, who arrived, rendered aid and then pronounced the man dead.

Authorities closed River Road for several hours while they investigated the crash. According to their preliminary findings, the vehicle hit the tree and left the roadway, continuing north before coming to rest in the yard.

Officials said they do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash and the investigation is ongoing. They are not releasing the victim's name until next of kin has been notified.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez