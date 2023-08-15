Michigan man strikes Jan. 6 plea deal, admits assaulting officers during siege

A Linden man pleaded guilty Tuesday and could spend 6 1/2 years in federal prison after admitting he illegally entered the grounds of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 siege and assaulted law enforcement officers.

Matthew Krol, 65, will be sentenced Dec. 15 in federal court in Washington, D.C., and is among at least 23 people from Michigan charged with crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 riot. That includes former Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor crime of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Krol pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, a charge punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. Under the terms of a plea agreement between Krol and federal prosecutors, he could face an estimated guideline sentence of 63-78 months in prison.

Nationally, at least 968 people have been charged with crimes linked to the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, involving supporters of former President Donald Trump storming the building on the day electoral votes were officially being tallied. The storming interrupted the vote for hours until the Capitol was secured, and the vote was eventually completed and Democrat Joe Biden named the official winner.

Krol, the self-professed executive officer of the Genesee County Volunteer Militia who ran unsuccessfully for Genesee County sheriff as a Republican in 2016, traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6. He left the rally and marched to the U.S. Capitol before pushing through a crowd of rioters on the lower west plaza, according to a statement of offense filed Tuesday in federal court. He threw a water bottle at police officers who were trying to maintain a defensive perimeter around the Capitol and attacked a line of police officers.

"During that time, Krol grappled with a police officer, stole the officer's baton and used the baton to strike at least two other officers," the statement reads.

During the riot, Krol hoisted the baton in the air and showed it to the crowd in celebration, according to the court filing.

One Capitol Police Officer suffered a hand injury during Krol's assault.

In October 2021, Krol was interviewed by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He told the investigators that what happened on Jan. 6 "was not a riot, but a peaceful protest."

An anonymous tip led federal investigators to develop Krol as a suspect, according to the complaint.

Krol lied to investigators after being arrested in February 2022.

"During the interview, Krol admitted that he was at the Capitol on January 6, and admitted that he looked like the person captured on video assaulting Officers D.P, J.M., and A.G., but Krol falsely claimed that it was not him on the video," according to the court filing.

