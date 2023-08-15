No injuries in small cargo plane crash Tuesday at Lansing airport

A pilot of a small plane involved in a crash Tuesday at a Lansing airport was not injured, officials said.

The crash of an Ameriflight Beechcraft 99 cargo plane happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, they said.

Airport authorities said the plane departed from the facility's runway 10R, became airborne briefly and then crashed south of Taxiway B near the cargo ramp.

They said there was no fire and airport personnel along with municipal emergency response teams responded immediately.

The plane's pilot — and sole occupant — walked away from the crash without injuries but was taken to a hospital for evaluation, they said.

"We are grateful that the pilot walked away from the plane without injuries," Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority, said in a statement Tuesday. "We applaud our LAN emergency response team and our mutual aid partners in response to the aircraft accident."

Airport officials said Federal Aviation Administration investigators from the agency's Grand Rapids office are investigating the crash.

They also said the airport remains open and the crash had no impact on other aircraft operations.

