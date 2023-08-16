Crews work to extinguish U.P. forest fire

Fire crews are working to contain and extinguish a forest fire that ignited Tuesday night in the Upper Peninsula and has engulfed brush piles and trees, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said.

The blaze spanned across 35.4 acres in a remote area in Whitefish Township in eastern region of the Upper Peninsula, about 6 miles northwest of Paradise and 77 miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge, according to Rob Shields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire supervisor for Sault Ste. Marie management unit.

The fire was initially reported around 6:15 p.m. to Whitefish Township Fire and Hulbert Fire departments, he said. DNR crews were called about 45 minutes later to help control the blaze near Vermillion Road, north of the Dam Road intersection, the Sheriff's Office reported in a social media post.

"This is an active scene and we ask everyone to stay out of the area," police wrote on Facebook Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, crews worked until 1 a.m. to control the flames but had not yet contained or extinguished them, Shields said.

"We will have boots on the ground or any other action working towards containment," he told The Detroit News Wednesday.

County officials said the DNR provided bulldozers and air support to help crews restrain the flames on the ground through the night with equipment from the Bay Mills Police Department and Michigan State Police.

"At this time it appears there is no danger to any homes. We hope the calm winds continue until the fire is completely out," police said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze. Other details were not yet available.

