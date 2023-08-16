Lights out: Mackinac Bridge to go dark Wednesday night

The Mackinac Bridge will go largely dark Wednesday night as part of the Headlands International Dark Sky Park's Lights Out Challenge.

The bridge's cable and tower flood lights will power down to help bring awareness to the impact of light pollution. Only essential lighting for travel and safety will remain on, park officials said in a social media post.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority will leave the lights off through the night, according to the post.

The Village of Mackinaw City, about two miles south of the bridge, will also dim the lights from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Facebook post said.

Headlands International Dark Sky Park is a reserve located in Emmet County on the Straits of Mackinac where dark skies are most visible, undiluted by light pollution.

