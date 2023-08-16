Man wounded in Tuesday shooting in Ann Arbor gym parking lot

Ann Arbor police are investigating a shooting in a gym's parking lot Tuesday that left one man wounded, officials said.

Officers were called at about 1:05 p.m. to the Planet Fitness on West Stadium Boulevard near Winewood Avenue for a report of shots fired.

They arrived and found a 36-year-old Gregory man with a gunshot wound to his leg, authorities said. Police rendered first aid and medics took him to a hospital.

Officers also arrested a 33-year-old Northville man suspected of being the shooter at the scene, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim got into a fight with a 33-year-old man in the parking lot. During the fight, the suspect produced a gun and fired two shots, one of which struck the victim.

Police said the two did not know each other before the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, they said.