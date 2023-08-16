Monroe County Sheriff's office seeks public's help identifying man who abandoned dog

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man who left a lactating dog tied to a signpost and "casually walked away" at the county's humane society in June.

The female dog, a spotted pit bull-mix, was tied to a post outside the Humane Society of Monroe County in Monroe at 1:01 a.m. June 28. Staff found her outside, still tied, at 7:10 a.m.

She was treated by a veterinarian and has since been moved to a foster home, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Humane Society staff named the dog Mandy and estimated her age to be around 2 years old. She was still lactating and had scratches along her mammary chain, indicating puppies may have been nursing recently.

Before she was moved to a foster home, the staff said Mandy was anxious and likely experiencing separation anxiety.

Security footage on June 28 shows a man walking Mandy on a leash, tying her to a post in the humane society parking lot and casually walking away, the Sheriff's Office said.

They are asking anyone with information about the man who left Mandy or an owner to call Deputy Skyler Riffle at (734) 240-7724.

