Muslim man accuses Monroe Co. cider mill owner of making racist comments

The Detroit News

A Michigan Muslim man is accusing the owner of a Monroe County cider mill of making racist comments to him during a visit this week.

On Wednesday, the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations cautioned Muslims from Michigan and Ohio against patronizing the orchard.

Yousef Mahmoud says Steve Elzinga, the owner of Erie Orchards and Cider Mills in Erie, directed the comments at him during an Aug. 14 visit there.

"'You people are always stealing,'" Elzinga said to Mahmoud, he claims in a Facebook post. "Then, to our horror and in front of my young girls, (he) began expressing openly racist sentiments, stating that he didn't want Muslims at the orchard, all they do is steal, and that he didn't need us to patronize his business."

The post also includes a video of the incident. In the video, a man wearing an Erie Orchards & Cider Mills T-shirt says that he's called the police.

Mahmoud said Elzinga's alleged rant came during a confrontation at the orchard.

He said he and his family had bought about $70 worth of goods there before asking about getting some peaches. An employee told Mahmoud that the orchard didn't have many left, but he and his family were welcome to look for some and could take anything they found free of charge, he said in the post.

Mahmoud said after finding a bag of "mostly rotted peaches and apples," the family went to leave but was confronted by Elzinga. He alleges the orchard's owner opened the door to the family's vehicle, rifled through the bags on its floor and accused them of stealing. Mahmoud said he explained to Elzinga what the employee told him and assured him he was willing to pay for the fruit.

However, Elzinga continued to berate him and said he owed $58, Mahmoud claims. He said he gave Elzinga back the fruit and told him that he wouldn't be paying for anything, "definitely not rotten fruit from a racist."

Mahmoud said the orchard's owner grew aggressive and he feared for the safety of his family.

He also said that when he and his family tried to leave in their truck, Elzinga rammed his shoulder into it.

Calls to the Erie Orchards from The Detroit News were not answered Wednesday.

However, Elzinga told WXYZ (Ch. 7) on Tuesday that his comments were driven out of frustration. "Yeah, I know the video. I said that 'Muslims are all thieves,'" he told the TV station. "Every time a Muslim would drive in, my staff would call me and say, 'We have Muslims out there. We got to be extremely careful.'"

Elzinga also said that he won't generalize in the future. "Obviously, I don't feel this way about everybody, OK, about Muslims. We've had a lot of Muslims who've come here and are good people — they pick, they pay," he told WXYZ.

Furthermore, he said the orchard will have a checkpoint for everyone coming out of the cider mill and it won't be racially driven.

According to the orchard's website, it's a working farm with 70 acres, including 30 acres of apple trees. About 15,000 bushels are harvested there every year, it said. The farm also has 15 acres of peaches that produce about 2,500 bushels a year.

The orchard is owned by Steve and Nancy Elzinga and has been offering fruit to the public for 46 years, the website said.

Dawud Walid, executive director of CAIR-MI, said the group is urging members of the Muslim community to stay away from the orchard.

"We caution the Muslim community and others of good conscience from patronizing Erie Orchards and Cider Mill due to the alleged bigoted behavior and speech of its owner," he said in a statement. "There are many other orchards in Michigan where families can pick fruit in a wholesome atmosphere without being subjected to alleged religious profiling and denigration from its owners."