Report: Washtenaw Co. firearm-related deaths on the rise

Rates for firearm-related deaths are on the rise in Washtenaw County, according to a new report from community health officials.

The new report says firearm deaths increased 74% in two separate time periods the Washtenaw County Health Department analyzed. It looked at data from the county Medical Examiner's Office for the five-year spans between 2012-16 and 2017-21, officials said.

"Unfortunately, firearm deaths are increasing in Washtenaw County," Juan Marquez, the department's medical director, said in a statement Wednesday. "This report illustrates what many of our community members already know: gun violence is a serious public health issue in Washtenaw."

Men in the county are more likely to die by firearms, the study said. Males accounted for 89% of Washtenaw County firearm-related deaths, it said.

According to the report, the majority of the county's firearm deaths — 70% — that it examined in the 10 years were suicides.

Suicides with firearms in Washtenaw leaped 44% in 2012-16 and 2017-21, the data said.

Of those, 84% of the victims were White and 10% were Black, the study said. It also found that more gun-related suicides happened in the county's rural areas.

Statewide, suicides account for 59% of firearm deaths, county officials said.

Meanwhile, homicides made up 30% of deaths involving guns in Washtenaw County, according to the health department.

"We saw a 200% increase in the number of people who died from firearm homicide in Washtenaw from the years 2012-2016 to 2017-2021," Marquez said.

He also noted the lion's share of those homicides were in Ypsilanti. "Firearm homicide deaths among residents in Ypsilanti zip codes 48197 and 48198 were higher compared to Washtenaw residents in other zip codes," Marquez said.

In addition, most victims of gun-related homicides were Black, he said. "There were also significant racial disparities in our local firearm homicides: 77% of victims were Black/African American, while only 19% were white."

The report said that victims of firearm-related homicides are younger than those of suicides.

Statewide, firearms were involved in 38% of homicides, the department said.

