Feds to install groundwater treatment systems in Oscoda to cleanup PFAS

The U.S. Department of Defense will install groundwater treatment systems at two sites in Oscoda to help clean up toxic chemicals, officials said Thursday.

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said the U.S. Air Force will take two new steps to expedite the cleanup of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Iosco County.

He said the Department of the Air Force will install groundwater treatment systems at two Wurtsmith sites, the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office and Landfills 30/31. The move is designed to stop the flow of PFAS-impacted groundwater from both source areas into nearby Van Etten Lake, LaPlante said.

"Implementation of these new interim actions is a step in the right direction for the Wurtsmith community," he said in a statement. "While I am proud of today’s tangible progress, we also recognize there is still more work to do, and I look forward to building upon them as we continue honoring our commitment."

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, hailed the announcement.

She said department officials made the announcement Wednesday night.

"For far too long, Oscoda and surrounding communities have lived with the impact of PFAS contamination created by the Department of Defense," she said in a statement. "The actions announced last night — adding groundwater treatment systems at two new sites — are a positive step forward, even with much more work to do."

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, refers to compounds developed in the 1940s and used in products such as non-stick cookware, food packaging and water-repellent clothing.

Foam containing PFAS has long been used to extinguish jet fuel fires. The so-called forever chemicals and toxic and high levels were found in the groundwater around at least six military sites in the Great Lakes region, according to U.S. Department of Defense records that an environmental group released in 2021.

One of the locations is the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda. In 2020, officials said the military would spend $13.5 million to remedy the site.

Slotkin, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said Thursday she met with Department of Defense Under Secretary Bill LaPlante last month to urge specific, concrete, remedial actions at four sites, as recommended by leaders in Oscoda. She also said she followed up the meeting with a letter last week.

LaPlante said the department is "incredibly appreciative of Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and Stabenow; Reps. Slotkin, Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, and Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet; Gov. Whitmer; and the rest of the Michigan delegation for their continued partnership and advocacy for their local communities."

He said it will remain in close consultation with their offices as it continues taking action at the former Air Force base.

Tony Spaniola, co-chairman of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, a group working to get the chemical removed from the region, praised the Department of Defense's announcement and Slotkin.

"This is an important — and long overdue — step for Wurtsmith, and the result of years of work by our community and a team of bipartisan elected officials, including Congresswoman Slotkin, who’ve worked tirelessly on our behalf," he said. "We are grateful to each of them, and to Under Secretary LaPlante, for their leadership, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to get additional interim remedies implemented at Wurtsmith, and at other military installations across the country, without further delay."

Wurtsmith Air Force Base served primarily as a combat crew and bomber training base throughout its 70-year history and operated from 1923 until decommissioned in 1993.

